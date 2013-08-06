Pennsylvania 6 NYC Announces First Annual Goose Island Beer Dinner and Tap Takeover

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6, a thriving restaurant in NYC, is pleased to announce the first annual Goose Island Beer Dinner and Tap Takeover. The restaurant invites people to come out for the vent, set to take place on Tuesday August 13th, and Wednesday August 14th, from 5pm-11pm. Guests are encouraged to book their reservations early for the 4 course dinner and beer pairing combination.



Pennsylvania 6 NYC will offer a menu that features many exciting options:



Starter:



Summer Ale Ceviche - Scallops, Shrimp, Cilantro, Fresno Chilies, Lime



Paired with Goose Island "Summer Ale". This crisp Ale is literally the color of sunshine with a light, fruity aroma. Brewed in the traditional German fashion, this is a great starter beer that will refresh any palate.



Salad:



Crisp Apple Salad - Taleggio Cheese, Pine Nuts, Granny Smith Apple, Crispy Red Onion, Lemon Shallot Vinaigrette



Paired with Goose Island "Sofie". This Ale is aged in Chardonnay barrels with fresh orange peels. It has a tar, dry Champagne feel with delicious citrus and pepper notes and a creamy vanilla finish.



Main Course:



Beer Braised Short Rib Sliders - Horseradish Cream, Balsamic Jus

Paired with Goose Island "Pepe Nero", a mahogany colored ale with a sweet aroma of roasted chestnuts and earthy black finish.



Dessert:



Ale Float - Black Cherry, Vanilla Ice Cream, Thyme Syrup



Paired with a tulip of Goose Island "Madame Rose". A Belgian style brown ale fermented with wild yeast and aged cherries. This beer is layered with complex flavors of sour cherry, spice and wood notes.



Vegetarian selections are available upon request. The dinner and beer pairing is just $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservation for the NYC restaurant event can be made by call 212-727-3666.



About Pennsylvania 6

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday until 10pm, Monday and Tuesday until 11pm and Wednesday through Saturday until 12 midnight.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com.