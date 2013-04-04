Pennsylvania 6 NYC Announces New Brunch Menu and Bloody Mary Bar Specials

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6, an established NYC restaurant, is gearing up for spring by announcing its new brunch menu and bloody Mary specials. Sometimes it is hard for guests to make up their mind between going out for breakfast or lunch. With the Brunch menu at Pennsylvania 6, they will get the best of both worlds. Additional brunch items include Potato Cakes, Granolas with berries and frozen yogurt, Duck Confit Enchiladas, Huevos Rancheros, Steak and Eggs, Eggs Benedict, Sour Cream Pancakes, Stoutbatter French Toast, Crispy Chicken, Tartufo Omelet and Vegetable Egg White Omelet. Guests can also choose between multiple sides such as Applewood Smoked Bacon, Irish Ham, Biscuits, Brussel Sprouts, Hand Cut Fries and 2 Eggs. To make reservations for Brunch, please call 212-727-3666.



The restaurant will also be offering a one-of-a-kind Bloody Mary Bar. The bar will feature everything guests need for the ultimate Bloody Mary combination. The fusion stand will include multiple hot sauces, olives stuffed with bleu cheese, jalapeno and sun dried tomatoes, A1 Sauce, Black Pepper, Celery Stalks, Clamato Juice, Banana Peppers, Cocktail Onions, Lemon Juice and more. Other ingredients available at the Bloody Mary bar will include freshly squeezed orange and grapefruit juice, spicy pickled string beans, and more. When it comes to enjoying a delicious Bloody Mary at brunch or anytime, with the finest and freshest ingredients, the only place to go is Pennsylvania 6 NYC.



Whether guests are looking for delicious food items or specialty cocktails, Pennsylvania 6 NYC has something on the menu for everybody. If people can’t make it out for Brunch, they can stop by any day of the week for dinner. Monday through Friday, Pennsylvania 6 NYC features a different feature entrée that will satisfy any hunger.



About Pennsylvania 6

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday until 10pm, Monday and Tuesday until 11pm and Wednesday through Saturday until 12 midnight.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com/.