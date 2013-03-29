Pennsylvania 6 NYC Announces New Drink Specials for March Madness

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- It’s finally that time for NCAA March Madness to begin. There are many bars in the NYC area that college friends and basketball fans gather at, but one stands out in particular. Pennsylvania 6, the popular NYC craft beer bar, announces new drink specials for March Madness. There is no better way for fans to watch their favorite teams than by drinking craft beers and munching on oysters and other treats from the restaurant’s famous raw bar. During each game, the restaurant will be serving $4 select bottled and draught beers, along with $1 oysters from the raw bar. Games will be presented on a drop-down projection screen so big, that guests will feel like they are at the game themselves. There will also be multiple HDTV’s surrounding the bar area so sports fans will not miss a single moment of action. For further details on the event, please contact info@pennsylvania6nyc.com.



Other than visiting Pennsylvania 6 NYC for March Madness, guests are also encouraged to come check out the daily food specials. Each day of the week features its own unique entrée that will leave guests wanting to come back over and over to check out each daily special. On Monday, guests will be treated to Linguine & Clams made with Bilbao chorizo, white wine and garlic grilled bread. Korean Fried Chicken, made with a spicy chili glaze, is served every Tuesday. The middle of the week heats up with Slow Braised Lamb Shank, served every Wednesday. Penn6 Steak and Market Fish, round off the week of delicious entrees, on Thursday and Friday night. No matter what night of the week people visit, there will be a hot dish waiting for them.



About Pennsylvania 6

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday until 10pm, Monday and Tuesday until 11pm and Wednesday through Saturday until 12 midnight.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com/.