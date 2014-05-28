Pennsylvania 6 NYC Celebrates World Cup 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Pennsylvania 6 NYC is the place to go for World Cup events this summer. From Thursday, June 12th to Sunday, July 13th the best sports bar in NYC invites fans to watch the games on their multiple HDTVs over the finest local craft beers and delicious bar food. Pennsylvania 6 NYC strives to be a destination for sports fans of all stripes, which is why they equip their main room with the best TVs in the city for a “like-you’re-there” experience without the high prices and hectic crowds. International viewers are encouraged to join in as well. The bar has an extensive list of international spirits, beers, and wines to satisfy all palates.



Before the games begin, however, catch the Sam Adams Beer Dinner and Tap Take Over, Pennsylvania 6 NYC’s last event in May. On the 29th of the month guests will be dazzled by a 4 course dinner featuring creations of their executive chef Chris Hartnett. Each course is paired with a Sam Adams Brewery craft beer or any of several specials on draft. This event is $60 per person. Call 212-727-3666 for reservations.



The restaurant, located near MSG, also provides their patrons a fun, spacious venue for special events and holidays. This Father’s Day bar goers can treat their creators to their favorite craft beers. And dads eat free all night. Choose from generously portioned plates including Braised Pork Collar, Steelhead Trout, and spring vegetable risotto, or specialty pizza and flatbreads such as Abruzzi Pepperoni, Margherita, and Honey-Goat Cheese.



For more information on events at Pennsylvania 6 NYC visit them online or call 212-727-3666.



About Pennsylvania 6 NYC

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday and Monday until 10pm, and Tuesday to Saturday until 11pm. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30-4pm, and then dinner starts to be served at 4pm. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30-4pm with dinner following.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com/.