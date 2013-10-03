Pennsylvania 6 NYC Is Now Accepting Reservations for Private Parties in October

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6 NYC is pleased to announce that they are now accepting reservations for private parties this October. Fresh off the heels of a successful Emmy-watch party, the restaurant is preparing for one of the most successful fall and winter seasons for hosting private parties and events. The sports bar of Midtown, NYC is available to host birthday parties, corporate events and game-watch parties. For more details on how Pennsylvania 6 NYC can accommodate a special party type, please call 212-727-3666.



NFL game-watch parties have become increasingly popular over the years, with more people turning to fantasy football. This year, Pennsylvania 6 NYC will have a private party space available for large groups who want to cheer on their favorite NFL teams and players. The private party space will include staff members who will serve food and drinks throughout the game. Guests can choose food and drink specials, while enjoying the game inside the spacious private event space of NYC.



Recently, many guests have left rave reviews online, speaking about the wonderful service, food and staff of Pennsylvania 6 NYC. “The restaurant is absolutely beautiful, with plush red sofas and chairs, bar space to sit and a loft bar. Behind the downstairs bar is a huge TV with news, sports and entertainment on, and the feel of the restaurant, especially at night, is a beautiful romantic one. Definitely a good place for a date!”-Yelp.com review.



About Pennsylvania 6

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday through Wednesday until 10pm, and Thursday to Saturday until 11pm. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30-4pm, and then dinner starts to be served at 4pm. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30-4pm with dinner following.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com.