New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Springtime is filled with many things to celebrate including graduation parties, weddings, corporate events and more. Something in the air just makes everybody feel happier and show appreciations to friends and family. When people look for a place to host their special days, there is only one restaurant in New York City to turn to for the best private party room or private bar. Pennsylvania 6 NYC is now taking reservations for private parties and events. The restaurant features one of the largest private event spaces in NYC. With over 5,500 square feet, there will be plenty of room to celebrate any special occasion and mingle the night away in this private party room.



Guests interested in having Pennsylvania 6 NYC host their private party or event can inquire about reserving the Private Loft. This special private party room provides a full bar and a private bartender to serve guests drinks throughout the night. Surrounding the restaurant is a giant TV wall, featuring a 20 ft. projector for sporting events. The restaurant is an ideal venue for corporate events, business meetings, private dinner parties, rehearsal dinners and much more. No matter what the event is, people will have the time of their lives at Pennsylvania 6 NYC. To make accommodations, contact the event coordinator at mstella@publichouseusa.com.



Because Pennsylvania 6 NYC is located right next to Penn Station, guests can explore the Big Apple before or after their party. The restaurant’s menu offers a raw bar that features fresh oysters and shellfish. People can request to have the oyster bar menu available for their parties, along with the other delicious American cuisine. From good food, to a fun atmosphere, Pennsylvania 6 is home to many locals living in and visiting the city.



About Pennsylvania 6

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday until 10pm, Monday and Tuesday until 11pm and Wednesday through Saturday until 12 midnight.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com/.