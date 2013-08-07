Pennsylvania 6 Philly Announces Addition of Weekend Brunch Menu

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6, quickly becoming one of the best restaurants in Philadelphia, is pleased to announce the addition of a new Weekend Brunch menu that will be introduced to customers this summer. The new brunch menu will include the best of both worlds, featuring popular breakfast and lunch combinations. Already, Pennsylvania 6 Philly has been complimented on their daily food and drink menus. Visitors to the city of brotherly love can stop in for lunch and enjoy a delicious Open Faced Mushroom Toasty sandwich, or Pan-seared Branzino. Guests can accompany their lunch meal with a Yards Philly Pale Ale draught or Red River Maple cocktail. For dinner, guests can enjoy a wide selection of seafood from the Raw Bar or savory entrees such as Murray’s delicious Farm Chicken. The menus at Pennsylvania 6 Philly offer a different taste that will satisfy any appetite.



Since its opening earlier this year, Pennsylvania 6 has already become a trendy hotspot that has everyone talking. Responsible for the delicious food, and soon to be best brunch in Philadelphia, is experienced chef, Marc Plessis. Before bringing his talents to Pennsylvania 6, Plessis manned the kitchen at Nineteen Restaurant at the Hyatt at The Bellevue. Plessis has introduced customers to a menu mixed with fresh seafood and classic modern American entrees.



The decorative restaurant, designed after the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York City, comes complete with an extensive adult beverage menu. Visitors to Pennsylvania 6 Philly will be treated to seasonal brews from the bar’s seven taps, along with specialty cocktails. Table and private function reservations are available, and can be made, by calling 267-639-5606. Pennsylvania 6 Philly is available to host corporate meetings, luncheons, birthday parties, and other private functions. To hear more please also visit their website today.



About Pennsylvania 6 Philly

Located just a few short blocks south of Market East Station, Pennsylvania 6 Philly is a contemporary American restaurant that features an extensive craft beer & wine list, along with a raw bar. Owned by Gary Cardi, Pennsylvania 6 is named after the oldest working phone number in NYC, which is the number of the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan. The bar comes complete with white Carrera marble-topped tables, white subway tiles, dark wooden accents and large-scale photos of 1940’s-era entertainers. Pennsylvania 6 Philly is open daily for dinner, lunch and weekend brunch.



For more information, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6philly.com/.