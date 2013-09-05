Pennsylvania 6 Philly Announces New Happy Hour Specials for September

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6 Philly is pleased to announce new happy hour specials throughout the entire month of September. Throughout the week, young professionals and college students can stop by the bar area for $1 select oysters, #4 Philly Pale Ale drafts and $5 glasses of Champagne. Happy hour will be served every Monday through Friday in September; from 5pm-7pm. Guests are also welcome to reserve a private happy hour for corporate meetings or birthday celebrations. To make a private happy hour reservation, please call 267-639-5606.



New drink specials aren’t the only things being introduced to guests this September. Pennsylvania 6 Philly is also accepting game-watch parties for the upcoming 2013/14 NFL season. As one of the most exciting party venues in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Eagles fans can enjoy a customized private event for their next gathering. Pennsylvania 6 Philly makes reserving the private lounge easy through the use of their new website. Individuals interested in hosting a private event at Pennsylvania 6 Philly can easily leave their name, email, phone number and special requests, on the online reservation form. A representative from the restaurant will respond quickly and begin planning the event with the rest of the staff.



Along with providing a fun atmosphere for exciting parties and events, Pennsylvania 6 has also become a top destination for brunch in Center City, Philadelphia. Many recent guests are already leaving positive reviews on online review sites such as Yelp.com. In one review, Jesse E. talks about her fun experience: “The place itself is nice too. The staff is friendly and also accommodating/helpful. I also really liked my server. The service was not good, but it was great. It is definitely one of the more positively memorable experiences I have had with server.”



About Pennsylvania 6 Philly

Located just a few short blocks south of Market East Station, Pennsylvania 6 Philly is a contemporary American restaurant that features an extensive craft beer & wine list, along with a raw bar. Owned by Gary Cardi, Pennsylvania 6 is named after the oldest working phone number in NYC, which is the number of the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan. The bar comes complete with white Carrera marble-topped tables, white subway tiles, dark wooden accents and large-scale photos of 1940’s-era entertainers. Pennsylvania 6 Philly is open daily for dinner, lunch and weekend brunch.



For more information, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6philly.com/.