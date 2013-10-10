Pennsylvania 6 Philly Announces Weekly Happy Hour Specials for October

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6, one of the top restaurants in Philadelphia, is shucking it up for happy hour this Fall with $1 Select Oysters, $3 Philly Pale Ale Drafts and $5 Bubblys & Select Libations every Monday-Friday from 5pm-7pm. For details or to reserve space, please call 267-639-5606.



As one of the best restaurants in Philly, Penn6 has seen many rave reviews since its opening. Many recent customers are turning to Yelp to share their positive experience dining at the restaurant. Perry H. said, “Stopped by for a drink or two and appetizer (yes the ham & cheese) on Friday evening and the bar scene was rockin'. We stopped a few other places and made our way back a bit later and snagged a seat. Good service, great drinks, and food. The bar area was still pretty packed and lively so I'm really glad to see this place doing so well. It needs to stay around - go make sure it does!”



Pennsylvania 6 Philly continues to update their website with upcoming specials and events. This fall will be filled with many birthday parties, corporate events and other various parties, so customers should reserve a private party space today before all dates are filled up. No matter what private event needs to be accommodated, Pennsylvania 6 Philly will provide customized services to fit everyone’s needs.



About Pennsylvania 6

Located just a few short blocks south of Market East Station, Pennsylvania 6 Philly is a contemporary American restaurant that features an extensive craft beer & wine list, along with a raw bar. Owned by Gary Cardi, Pennsylvania 6 is named after the oldest working phone number in NYC, which is the number of the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan. The bar comes complete with white Carrera marble-topped tables, white subway tiles, dark wooden accents and large-scale photos of 1940’s-era entertainers. Pennsylvania 6 Philly is open daily for dinner, lunch and weekend brunch.



For more information, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6philly.com/.