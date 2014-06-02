Pennsylvania 6 Philly Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Pennsylvania 6 Philly is celebrating its one year anniversary. It’s been a very successful first year for the fledgling bar and they invite Philadelphia’s seafood and beer lovers to come join in the festivities. Celebrating the anniversary with multiple events, on May 15th, guests received a one pound lobster with summer salad for just $19. The Aww Shucks special on May 22nd featured “all-you-can-eat” raw, fried, or Rockefeller oysters for $45 per person.



Fans who missed the first two events or simply want to keep the party going can catch the epic conclusion of the anniversary celebration with the Cocktail Soiree on Thursday, May 29th at 7pm. Enjoy “pay-as-you-go” champagne and anniversary inspired hors d’oeuvres from executive chef Marc Plessis. Music will be provided by Joshua Fialkoff and The Philadelphia Stride. Pennsylvania 6 Philly is going all out to show their fans appreciation for making their first year in business so fun and lucrative. The bar encourages guests to RSVP by calling 267-639-5606.



The dedication to quality and the creation of new menu items has made Pennsylvania 6 Philly one of the best restaurants in Philly in just one year. The bar will offer up its tried and true specialties all summer long with new and unique options popping up all the time.



Pennsylvania 6 Philly has picked up on the city’s brunch boom and has designed their menu to create the best brunch in Philadelphia. Try twists on old standbys like Our Baked Granola with yogurt, berries, and wildflower honey; Stuffed French Toast with vanilla cream and strawberry rhubarb jam; and juicy Shredded Pork with poached eggs, cheddar, Logan turnpike grits, and spring onion.



For more information on Pennsylvania 6 Philly’s one year anniversary events or other specials, visit them online or call 267-639-5606.



About Pennsylvania 6 Philly

Located just a few short blocks south of Market East Station, Pennsylvania 6 Philly is a contemporary American restaurant that features an extensive craft beer & wine list, along with a raw bar. Owned by Gary Cardi, Pennsylvania 6 is named after the oldest working phone number in NYC, which is the number of the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan. The bar comes complete with white Carrera marble-topped tables, white subway tiles, dark wooden accents and large-scale photos of 1940’s-era entertainers. Pennsylvania 6 Philly serves dinner, lunch and weekend brunch.



For more information, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6philly.com/.