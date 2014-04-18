Pennsylvania 6 Philly Invites Bar Goers to Enjoy Happy Hour and Dining This April

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Pennsylvania 6 Philly is excited to offer its unmatched happy hour and fine dining menu through the month of April. With the best happy hour in Philly, this bar in center city is the place to be any night of the week. Every Monday through Friday from 5-7pm guests can enjoy $3 Yards Philly Pale Ales or $5 bubbly cocktails and select libations. Available libations include the 8 to 1 combining 8 Year Rum, Pimms #1, house sour, and fresh sage; the Grapes of Wrath with bourbon, muddled grapefruit, house brandied grapes, grapefruit liqueur, and aromatic bitters; and the Juliette for a sweet option, featuring a mix of bourbon, Drambuie, mint Simple Syrup, and Aztec Chocolate Bitter.



Pennsylvania 6 Philly serves a long list of craft beers, from local favorites to imported specialties. During happy hour, beer fans can indulge in draught favorites such as Ommegang Hennepin Saison, Victory Braumeister Pils, and Firestone Walker Union Jack IPA. Or choose from their bottle and can selection.



In addition to drink specials, happy hour at Pennsylvania 6 Philly also includes $1 Oysters from their extensive raw bar. Seafood lovers can stick around after happy hour and try one of the raw bar’s delicious combos. The Grand, The Royale, and The Plateau feature various combinations of the restaurant’s fresh caught oysters, top neck clams, half chilled lobsters, and shrimp.



Fine dining fans will rejoice over the unique options at Pennsylvania 6 Philly, now known as one of the top restaurants in Philadelphia. Try a Mason Jar with fillings such as spicy maple-bacon peanuts, marinated olives, or white bean dip. Plates offer an upgrade over traditional bar food with Berkshire pork collar, a 12oz ribeye steak with watercress and garlic-herb butter, and a Carolina gold rice risotto.



Join Pennsylvania 6 Philly today for happy hour and dining in Philadelphia. Call 267-639-5606 for reservations.



About Pennsylvania 6 Philly

Located just a few short blocks south of Market East Station, Pennsylvania 6 Philly is a contemporary American restaurant that features an extensive craft beer & wine list, along with a raw bar. Owned by Gary Cardi, Pennsylvania 6 is named after the oldest working phone number in NYC, which is the number of the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan. The bar comes complete with white Carrera marble-topped tables, white subway tiles, dark wooden accents and large-scale photos of 1940’s-era entertainers. Pennsylvania 6 Philly serves dinner, lunch and weekend brunch.



For more information, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6philly.com/.