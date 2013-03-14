Pennsylvania 6 Restaurant Announces Its Participation in NYC Craft Beer Festival

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Pennsylvania 6 announces it will be participating in the NYC Craft Beer Festival on March 30th, taking part in the event’s Connoisseur’s Lounge. Held at the Lexington Armory, the NYC Craft Beer Festival showcases some of the best restaurant’s in New York City, with Pennsylvania 6 being at the top of the list. After connoisseurs take part in craft beer tastings and mingling with brewery representatives and industry experts, they can stop by the lounge for the best entrees Pennsylvania 6 has to offer.



People attending the Connoisseur’s Lounge will be provided with three delicious entrees from Pennsylvania 6. The first entrée to choose from includes Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder marinated in fish sauce, sugar, chilies, and lemongrass. The roast pork shoulder will be grilled and sliced and served on a toasted baguette with pickled daikon radish, carrot, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro and mayonnaise.



The second entrée the restaurant will have available is a combination of Beef Short Ribs braised in Dark Stout, seasoned vegetables served with carrot puree and a balsamic Jus made with veal stock. The plate is garnished with brussel sprout leaves and roasted cipollini onions.



The third mouth-watering option is Burrata served with oven dried tomatoes and broken Kalamata olives which have been tossed in a sherry vinaigrette. This entrée is accompanied by crusty Italian bread that has been brushed with extra virgin olive oil and grilled before serving.



Guests of the NYC Craft Beer Festival who enjoy the food provided by Pennsylvania 6 are encouraged to visit the restaurant for fine dining and a drink throughout the week. The restaurant features drink specials every night of the week, delicious food made from scratch and a full raw bar. Pennsylvania 6 is rapidly becoming known as a great craft beer bar New York City residents and visitors can go to for great food along with the wide selection of craft beer.



About Pennsylvania 6

Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday until 10pm, Monday and Tuesday until 11pm and Wednesday through Saturday until 12 midnight.



