Pennsylvania 6 Sports Bar in Midtown NYC Now Accepting Football Game Watch Party Reservations

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- With September and football season here, many die-hard sports fans will be preparing for another exciting NFL football season. These fans will need an exciting venue to watch the gridiron action, which is why Pennsylvania 6 sports bar in Midtown, NYC is pleased to announce they are now accepting football game watch party reservations. For each game, the event staff at Pennsylvania 6 will provide everything needed for an exciting game-watch experience. Whether guests are rooting for the Giants, Jets or another NFL team, everyone will be sure to have a great time. Now during the fall season, the bar will always be open late so no one will miss any of the exciting action if a game goes into overtime.



Pennsylvania 6 NYC separates itself from other sports bars in NYC by offering a spacious private event space. The event staff will accommodate small and large parties, providing custom party packages that will include food and drink specials. Large groups can cheer on their favorite teams at the large main bar area, or have a more intimate experience in the private loft. Before each game, guests can enjoy dinner, dessert, and cocktails inside the dining area. The raw bar also features many delicious options that can be ordered during the game.



Many recent guests consider Pennsylvania 6 to have the most accommodating private event space in NYC.



In a Yelp.com review, Julie M. said, “The space is big and lovely. It definitely has a sophisticated and swanky vibe. The drinks are good. I had a Treaty of Paris and a Duke of York--both were tasty and adequately sized. I also tried the Tartufo pizza and it was quite good.” To reserve a private event space during the NFL season, please call 212-727-3666.



About Pennsylvania 6



Centrally located on W 31st Street, just east of 7th Avenue, Pennsylvania 6 has become the center of fine dining and nightlife excitement in New York City. People will enjoy the convenience of being able to walk to Madison Square Garden and Penn Station after dinner and drinks with friends. The restaurant features a well-stocked menu, filled with upscale American favorites. And a premium raw bar filled with oysters, shellfish and other favorites from the sea. Pennsylvania 6 serves lunch, dinner and late-night cocktails every night of the week with the restaurant open Sunday through Wednesday until 10pm, and Thursday to Saturday until 11pm. Lunch is served Mon-Fri from 11:30-4pm, and then dinner starts to be served at 4pm. Brunch is served every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30-4pm with dinner following.



For more information about Pennsylvania 6, please visit http://www.pennsylvania6nyc.com.