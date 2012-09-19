Pennsylvania Church Insurance Is Now Available from Williams Agency

Bradford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Every day in Pennsylvania, tens of thousands of people are involved with various church activities. From children who are attending church schools to parishioners who are worshipping during the week or on Sundays, churches tend to be very busy places filled with dozens of people.



While churches provide people with a great place for fellowship, worship and educational opportunities, some of them are lacking proper insurance policies. Pennsylvania church insurance involves very unique circumstances that should be handled by specialists.



Williams Agency, an insurance company based in Bradford, has now expanded into both the Pennsylvania and New York church insurance markets. Instead of handcuffing themselves to just one insurance company, as many church insurance agents do, Williams Agency has arranged for exclusive agreements with three of the largest church insurers in the country. These companies will compete with each other, which means clients who are looking for a PA church insurance quote will be sure to get the best products and pricing.



“Many churches have found that our strategy of thoroughly researching the marketplace works to their advantage,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that agents who only represent one church insurance Pennsylvania company can only offer one solution for their client’s needs.



“With Williams Agency your church benefits by seeing options from several leading insurers of religious organizations. Our church insurance experts will get you prices from several companies and show you which program and benefits fit your church the best.”



As a leading source of church insurance rates Pennsylvania based Williams Agency offers a variety of coverage, services and discounts for religious organization programs, including building and contents package policies; umbrella policies; church bus insurance, including 15 passenger vans, buses, and fleets; church workers compensation coverage, and church directors and officers coverage.



Church officials who are interested in learning more about the coverage offered by Williams Agency are welcome to visit the company’s website at any time to read through the informative articles about church insurance. Topics include making sure that church sponsored activities and church schools have adequate coverage. Church officials who would like to get a no-obligation quote may fill out a brief form directly on the home page.



Williams Agency has provided professional, trusted insurance advice since 1986. Over 3,500 Pennsylvania businesses and residents trust the company to give them better insurance for less money. The company’s money back guarantee gives clients the satisfaction of knowing they will never be pressured when working with their agent. For more information, please visit http://williams-agency.net/pennsylvania-church-insurance