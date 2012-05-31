Pennsylvania School IT Support Team on PEPPM List With Partner Ruckus Wireless

Denville, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Technology is essential to education in today’s world. Without up-to-date computers, software, etc. Pennsylvania educators and administrators would find themselves unable to provide Pennsylvania elementary and high school students with quality educations. But technology costs money and Pennsylvania schools, like most others, have limited budgets.



Fortunately, the Pennsylvania Education Purchasing Program for Microcomputers (PEPPM) offers Pennsylvania school administrators a trustworthy place to go when they need to find affordable technology products and services.



Link High Technologies and partner Ruckus Wireless are listed among the many trusted vendors on the list that PEPPM provides for Pennsylvania administrators.



“I feel honored to be on PEPPM’s list,” said Link High president Victor Liu. “Education is important, and I know I speak for my whole team when I say that we are happy to do what we can to help Pennsylvania schools get affordable, high quality technology solutions for their staff and students.”



PEPPM has been bringing Pennsylvania school administrators together with vendors since 1982.



About Link High Technologies

In 1992, Link High Technologies began from humble beginnings as a retail computer shop in a busy strip mall on Route 10 in Denville, NJ in the heart of Morris County. With the progression of computer technology and the increase of computer sales, we decided to add value to our small retail shop and provide computer network services. Since then, Link High Technologies has grown into a major provider of wide-area network implementations, network security and data protection solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Learn more at http://www.linkhigh.com.



About PEPPM

For the past quarter century, PEPPM has become the preferred method of purchasing technology products for more than 900 different school districts, intermediate agencies, vocational/technical schools, private and parochial schools, community and four-year colleges, universities, as well as local, county, municipal government agencies and authorities. Why? Because these schools and agencies have learned that PEPPM does not start its work with the bid, and it does not stop its work with the awarding of bids. We do more on all sides of the bid, striving to make PEPPM a win for buyers who use the program.