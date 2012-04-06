Shuster Staffing, Inc. Has Appointed Two New Ownership Partners

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2012 -- Shuster Staffing, Inc, is a leading staffing firm based in Bala Cynwyd, PA, with a powerful local, regional, and national client reach. The full-service recruiting firm brings a distinctive approach to the staffing industry, specializing in servicing client needs across all departments, with a particular focus on office and professional positions, as well as skilled trades and industrial labor. Shuster Staffing is excited to announce the naming of two additional Partners to the ownership group, Jared Schulcz and Kyle Hutchin, and anticipates the partnership to catapult the firm’s successful impact on the market to new heights.



Scott Shuster, CEO, commented: “I’m pleased to announce the addition of two new partners. Jared Schulcz, who has served as a Staffing Specialist and Staffing Manager, and Kyle Hutchin, our Business Development Manager, have both been instrumental in our rapid growth and national expansion over the past years. Their hard work, dedication, and commitment to our vision have earned them the opportunity to become part of the ownership group. As we continue to grow and plan for the future, this move ensures that we have the best people standing behind our pledge of integrity, service, and excellence.”



Jared Schulcz began his career as an Executive Recruiter, and has been central in ensuring the recruiting team’s delivery of timely, professional, and qualified candidates. A graduate of East Stroudsburg University, Jared has worked across multiple industries, including manufacturing, financial services, consumer goods and services, industrial, precious metals and mining, life sciences and technology. Jared maintains a number of community affiliations and involvements and actively participates in various charity runs.



“Joining Shuster Staffing was a great opportunity to help grow a company whose vision I strongly believe in. I’m excited to be made a Partner and look forward to many more years of growth.”



Kyle Hutchin provides our clients with personalized service and tailored solutions to their hiring/staffing needs. Prior to joining Shuster Staffing, Kyle was a Business Development Associate for a leading services and solutions provider to the life sciences industry, where his clients included Top 10 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. He began his career at XL Insurance in Milan, Italy. Kyle graduated from Dickinson College, and is active in multiple community and professional organizations, including the Main Line Chamber of Commerce.



“Shuster Staffing is a company whose people and mission set it apart from its competitors. I am proud to be named a Partner and look forward to continuing our drive to become the premier staffing firm in the industry.”



Scott Shuster, enthusiastically states about the new development, “Shuster Staffing looks forward to a long and successful partnership and continuing to serve our clients’ needs for years to come!”

