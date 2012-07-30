Pennsylvania Users Can Now Get PC Check Printing Software for Free from Halfpricesoft.com

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Halfpricesoft.com released the new version of ezCheckPersonal PC check software and also announced that Pennsylvania users can get this cheque software and blank check stock for free through online special offers.



From saving time and money, to increasing security and convenience, the new edition of check printing software offers users numerous advantages. The new EzCheckPersonal software can support multiple bank accounts with no extra charge. It also prints checks on the blank stock. So users will never need to order the expensive pre-printed pocket checks.



"It's a win-win-win-win situation: the customer gets free product, we make sales, the TrialPay advertiser makes sales, and TrialPay gets commissions. " said Dr Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com. “In a down economy, each family needs to stick to their budget. ezCheckPersonal makes it easy to monitor the spending and helps family stay away from debts. We hope more users can take advantage of this check writing software through this free offer."



Designed with user’s needs in mind, the long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with this new check writing software, even if the user does not have an accounting or IT background. New users can download for free trial at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



Additional features of ezCheckPersonal include:



- Intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through check writing and printing

- Edit check layout and create customized personal checks

- Supports unlimited number of bank accounts

- Print signature image on checks

- Print a logo or graphic on checks for customized look

- Easy import and export of data

- Support multiple check formats (3 or 4 checks per page)

- Compatible with QuickBooks and QuickBooks check-printing formats

- Never run out of checks — more checks are as close as the nearest business supply store or order online at www.halfpricesoft.com.



With ezCheckPersonal, writing a check is really easy! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



Priced at $29 (Free through TrialPay), ezCheckPersonal is affordable to any user. Customers can try ezCheckPersonal free to ensure it meets their needs. To start the free test drive, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About ezCheckPersonal check writing software

Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft.com is the developer of ezCheckPersonal and can be found online at www.halfpricesoft.com. Halfpricesoft.com also has a complete lineup of affordable and easy-to-use tax and financial software titles for small businesses, including ezW2, ezPaycheck, ezCheckPrinting, ezBarcodePrinting and ezTimeSheet.