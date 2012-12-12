Penny Lane: Jaci Byrne's Latest Novel Transports Readers from the Swinging-Hippy 70s to the Present.

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The influence of John, Paul, George and Ringo is still tightly woven into the fabric of twenty first century society. In ‘Penny Lane’, a compelling new novel by Jaci Byrne, the Fab Four’s influence takes readers on a fast-paced journey through time. Starting in the 1970s, readers are warned to expect the twists and turns that come with thirty years of cultural history.



Synopsis:



Twenty-two-year-old Anna Jackson moved to London in order to make something of her life. She’s on her way. In her last year of fashion design, Anna can see a bright future ahead. There is only one problem: her boyfriend, Barney, doesn’t seem to share her ambitions.



‘Jingles’, a street busker, is living in a time warp. Still pining for an old love he lost over thirty-years ago, his wife has left him and taken the kids, leaving Jingles to his music, and life in a men’s shelter.



When Anna’s boss fires her from his fashion house, Anna wanders into Trafalgar Square and strikes up an unlikely friendship with Jingles the busker.



After two disastrous marriages, fashion design is all successful business owner Della Andrews needs in her life now. She only had one true love, the man who is now her archrival in business. However, try as she might, Della cannot turn off her feelings for the man.



So what could Anna, Jingles and Della possibly have in common? What could lead them to all finally find the passion and love they desperately desire, in a way none of them would ever have dared to imagine?



The answer lies in the love they already have: their shared love of the Beatles’ music.



As with all of Byrne’s previous releases, ‘Penny Lane’ is awash with surprises, suspense and a seat-of-your-pants ending. By placing readers in a position where they can solve questions and tie together the plot’s loose end, an immersive story awaits all who turn the pages.



As the author explains, the release of her book marked an iconic yet totally coincidental anniversary.



“Imagine my surprise when I discovered the book was published on Amazon 50yrs to the day that the Beatles released their first single, Love Me Do. A sign? I believe so!” says Byrne, who has sold over 90,000 copies of her first novel – ‘Best Friends and Bastards’.



She continues, “Although the genre is Women's Contemporary Fiction, any Beatles fan would be delighted to read this novel.”



Byrne is also the author of critically-acclaimed title ‘The Girls’ Weekend’. With such a successful and varied literary career, Byrne believes ‘Penny Lane’ is her best title to date.



“The music of The Beatles encapsulates not only a generation, but the latter part of an entire cultural century. I wanted to show the power of music and how it can bring people together, even if it’s the last thing they expected,” she adds.



Critics are expected to publish rave reviews for the book, proof that being an indie author is no bar to literary success.



‘Penny Lane’, published by the author, is available from Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Penny-Lane-ebook/dp/B009MUC7HI/ref



For more information, visit: http://jacibyrne.com/



About the Author: Jaci Byrne

From an early age, having been accused of being a 'notorious exaggerator' one too many times, Jaci Byrne knew she was destined to perform in some form or another.



Her dancing aspirations flew out of the window after realising that her slightly chubby thighs were not ballerina material. And although her acting roles were quite prolific she soon tired of being a supporting act (think tree, think pumpkin.)



A singer? Perhaps not...



It was aboard a ship, aged 13, whilst immigrating to Australia from the UK with her family that Jaci discovered her penchant for the written word. Having become infatuated with a fellow passenger, a Dutchman seven years her senior, who spent his days in the ship's library writing to his girlfriend back home, Jaci sat close by writing of their unrequited love and hoping he would notice her. He didn't, and when her writings were discovered by her irate father Jaci was confined to her cabin for the remainder of the trip for being (you guessed it) a 'notorious exaggerator,' amongst other expletives.



But the penny had finally dropped... Yes, perhaps she was a notorious exaggerator, but she was very good at it! A writer was born! However, as with most women - maturity brought reality: an education, a career in nursing, marriage, two children, and mortgages. You get the picture. Fast forward twenty years. Now happily 'empty-nestled' on the Northern Beaches, Sydney, Australia, old marriage and career a distant memory, Jaci lives with the love of her life, husband Doug, and devotes her time to her beloved writing.



Her debut novel, 'Best Friends and Bastards' was released on Amazon in December 2011,and her second novel, 'The Girls' Weekend' was released in April 2012. Her latest novel, 'Penny Lane' is now available. Inspired by Jaci's love of the Beatles' music the novel was coincidentally released on the 50th anniversary of the Beatles first single release Love Me Do.



Jaci's work is interwoven with twists and turns, humour and compassion, intrigue and passion. She writes about relationships, about ordinary women facing extraordinary situations. About you, about me, about we, and about how we interrelate.