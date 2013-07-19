Penny Market Roundup: Direct Insite Corporation, Novus Robotics Inc, Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc, INNOCAP INC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direct Insite Corporation (OTCBB:DIRI), Novus Robotics Inc (OTCMKTS:NRBT), Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:EWRL), INNOCAP INC (OTCBB:INNO)



Direct Insite Corporation (OTCBB:DIRI) opened the session at $1.55, remained amid the day range of $1.50- $1.56, and recently traded at $1.55. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.64% in the recent trading session. The stock gained a volume of 51,675 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 10,123 shares. Direct Insite Corp. provides cloud-based e-invoicing solutions for accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payments automation. It offers procure-to-pay, an e-invoice management for accounts payable that include supplier self service portal, supplier electronic invoice submission, invoice matching and workflow exception handling, vendor boarding and supplier services, and invoice approval and payment.



Novus Robotics Inc (OTCMKTS:NRBT) traded with volume of 1.95 million shares in the recent trading session and the average volume of the stock remained 180,613 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0023 - $0.16. The stock showed a positive movement of 54.84% and was recently trading at $0.240. The market capitalization of the stock remained 21.28 million. Novus Robotics, Inc. is engaged in engineering, designing, and manufacturing automated tube processing solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers maintenance and repair programs, which comprise emergency services, preventive maintenance programs, and predictive maintenance programs.



Green Energy Renewable Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:EWRL) exchanged 8.72 million shares and the average volume remained 3.45 million shares. The stock dropped -39.76% and was moving at $0.0150. The beta of the stock remained 13.48 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.08. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 62.64 million. Green Energy Renewable Solutions, Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing municipal solid waste, and construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facilities in Highland Park, Michigan. It intends to process and recycle waste materials; and create energy from waste products.



INNOCAP INC (OTCBB:INNO) gained volume of 585,505 shares, while the average volume remained 9,820 shares. The stock decreased -26.02% and remained at $0.290. The one month trend of the stock was -17.14%. Innocap, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on finding and assisting in the salvage of sunken ships. It intends to locate, salvage, and bring historical impact from deep sea projects; and consider projects that might be attractive for the sale of video rights to the search and recovery efforts in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.



