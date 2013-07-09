Penny Market Roundup: SuperDirectories Inc, Senesco Technologies, Inc., OncoSec Medical Inc, Applied DNA Sciences Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SuperDirectories Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIR), Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)



SuperDirectories Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIR) gained 0.36%, trading on 511,899 shares to end the trade at $0.0280. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.0015 and was moved to maximum level of $0.75.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.02 to $0.03, bringing its market capitalization at about $24.95 million. Super Directories, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design and development of a searchable directory of selected contents from the Internet. The company offers searchable directory of selected topics presented on the Internet at superdirectories.com.



What was the Moving Force behind SDIR on Bullish Run? Read This Research Report



Senesco Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:SNTI) declined -7.14% to complete the trading session at $0.0260 with a total volume of 318,100 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 687,028 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.02 and above $0.32.It floated in a range of $0.03 to $0.03 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.32.Its market capitalization now moved to about $3.04 million. Senesco Technologies, Inc., a development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of products and technologies for human therapeutic applications to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases.



Has SNTI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:ONCS) was in a range of $0.24-$0.24 before closing at $0.240. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.17 and $0.49 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 348,893 shares versus an average volume of 931,077 shares. OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Can Investors Bet on ONCS after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $0.180. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 1.63 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 2.18 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.18 made a high of $0.19 and hovered above $0.18 to end the day at $0.180. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system.



Is APDN a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlertsis a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/