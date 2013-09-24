Penny Movers to Watch - Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO).



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCMKTS:ACTC) ended higher +2.06% and complete the day at $0.0644. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.23 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the field of regenerative medicine



For How Long ACTC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN) closed yesterday at $0.790, a +11.27% increase. Around 564,383 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 288,995 shares. The company is now valued at around $16.73 million.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States. The company provides bulk prescription drugs on a wholesale basis; and distributes diabetes diagnostics and supplies.



For How Long DECN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:FRFHF) moved +0.67 percent higher at $408.50 and traded between $402.65 and $410.00 after opening the day at $406.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 0.56%, which stands at -1.35% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 13.16%.



Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States, Canada, and internationally.



For How Long FRFHF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) shares fall, losing -5.00 percent to close at $0.950. The stock is up around 352.38% this year and 283.06% for the last 12 months. Around 405,549 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 324,056 shares.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide



Will VPCO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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