Penny Movers to Watch - ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Kingfisher Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KGFHY), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF), BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Kingfisher plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KGFHY), CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY).



ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF) ended lower -1.28% and complete the day at $2.81. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 32,000. After opening at $2.85, the stock hit as high as $2.85. However, it traded between $1.88 and $7.45 over the last twelve months.



Alacer Gold Corp., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration and production of gold in Australia and Turkey. The company holds an 80% interest in the Çöpler gold mine located to the southwest of Erzincan, Turkey; and a 100% interest in the Higginsville gold operations and South Kalgoorlie gold operations, both located to the south of Kalgoorlie,



Has ALIAF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BNPQY) closed yesterday at $33.78, a +0.21% increase. Around 98,561 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 74,787 shares. The company is now valued at around $83.90 billion.



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans,



For How Long BNPQY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Kingfisher plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KGFHY) moved -2.58 percent lower at $12.86 and traded between $12.79 and $13.00 after opening the day at $12.88. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.26%, which stands at 6.11% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 39.18%.



Kingfisher plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer. The company?s stores primarily provide home improvement and garden products; kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom products; and DIY products. Its principal brand portfolio includes B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Koçtas, and Screwfix. As of April 18, 2013, the company offered its products through approximately 1,040 stores.



Why Should Investors Buy KGFHY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B(OTCMKTS:CICHY) shares fall, losing -1.20 percent to close at $15.62. The stock is down around -3.76% this year and 16.05% for the last 12 months. Around 76,795 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 86,543 shares.



China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions



Will CICHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/