Penny Movers to Watch: Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY), ALACER GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: ALIAF), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY), ALACER GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: ALIAF), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY), BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY).



Alternative Energy Partners Inc (OTCBB: AEGY) increased 10.00% and closed at $0.0011 on a traded volume of 45.93 million shares, in comparison to 57.14 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -15.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $269.453 and its total outstanding shares are 244.96 million.



Will AEGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States.



ALACER GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: ALIAF) soared 29.15% and closed at $2.84 on a traded volume of 25.800 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 18.745 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 29.15%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $2.81 and $2.92.



Will ALIAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alacer Gold Corp., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration and production of gold in Australia and Turkey.



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: FIATY) dropped -0.65% and closed at $7.65. So far in three months, the stock is down 7.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.19 and $8.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $7.66. Its introductory price for the day was $7.63, with the overall traded volume of 73.358 million shares.



Will FIATY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W (OTCMKTS: BAMXY) after opening its trade at the price of $5.48, jumped 5.48% to close at $33.69 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 20.278 million shares, in comparison to 58.889 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $22.74 and $34.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.71.



Will BAMXY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cars and motorcycles worldwide.



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