Penny Movers to Watch - Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY), PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY).



Andalay Solar Inc (OTCMKTS:WEST) ended higher +15.00% and complete the day at $0.0345. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.28 million. After opening at $0.03, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.02 and $0.20 over the last twelve months.



Andalay Solar, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar power systems and solar panels with integrated micro inverters in the United States and Canada. Its products are designed for use in solar power systems for residential and commercial rooftop customers.



For How Long WEST will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) closed yesterday at $37.70, a -1.57% decrease. Around 35,681 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 185.763 shares. The company is now valued at around $91.79 billion.



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Has SFTBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) moved +2.79 percent higher at $7.38 and traded between $7.21 and $7.40 after opening the day at $7.21. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.07%, which stands at 26.37% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -11.98%.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia



For How Long PPERY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MITEY) shares fall, losing -1.04 percent to close at $28.51. The stock is up around 19.09% this year and 47.34% for the last 12 months. Around 27,476 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 41,882 million shares.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company?s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings; management and operation of shopping centers and parking lots; and operation of district heating and cooling services.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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