Penny Movers to Watch - Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), American Petro-Hunter Inc(OTCMKTS:AAPH), Anglo American Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), American Petro-Hunter Inc(OTCMKTS:AAPH), Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY), Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS).



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) ended higher +0.47% and complete the day at $23.50. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 77,697. After opening at $23.71, the stock hit as high as $23.74. However, it traded between $14.50 and $25.00over the last twelve months.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products, such as variable life and variable Annuity products; and critical illness and permanent health insurance products for individual and commercial clients.



For How Long AXAHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



American Petro-Hunter Inc(OTCMKTS:AAPH) closed yesterday at $0.0700, a +133.33% increase. Around 2.38 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 332,707 shares. The company is now valued at around $4.81 million.



American Petro-Hunter Inc. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It holds interests in the North Oklahoma Mississippi and South Oklahoma projects in Oklahoma.



For How Long AAPH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Anglo American plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AAUKY) moved -1.59 percent lower at $12.37 and traded between $12.26 and $12.46 after opening the day at $12.45. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.8%, which stands at 4.3% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -20.76%.



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy AAUKY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Advaxis, Inc.(OTCBB:ADXS) shares rose, gaining +10.24 percent to close at $7.00. The stock is up around 86.67% this year and -11.81% for the last 12 months. Around 65,269 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 47,132 shares.



Advaxis, Inc., a clinical development stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company?s platform technology generates an immune response by serving as its own adjuvant, directing antigen presentation, increasing tumor infiltrating killer T-cells, and decreasing Tregs/MDSCs in the tumor.



Why Should Investors Buy ADXS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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