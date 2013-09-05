Penny Movers to Watch - Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG), XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF).



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) ended higher +1.30% and complete the day at $22.32. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 131,983. After opening at $21.72, the stock hit as high as $22.39. However, it traded between $14.43 and $24.17 over the last twelve months.



AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities, and other investment-based products, including endowments and savings-related products



For How Long AXAHY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



North American Oil & Gas Corp(OTCBB:NAMG) closed yesterday at $1.12, a -1.75% decrease. Around 350,333 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 316,422 shares. The company is now valued at around $67.56 million.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Has NAMG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



XUMANII INTERNATION(OTCMKTS:XUII) moved -8.76 percent lower at $0.0406 and traded between $0.04 and $0.05 after opening the day at $0.05. Its performance over the last five days remained 9.73%, which stands at -87.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -88.47%.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) Trade to close at $19.31. The stock is down around -5.06% this year and -9.54% for the last 12 months. Around 58,236 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 70,226 shares.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012



Can COSWF Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



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