Penny Movers to Watch - BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Sibling Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SIBE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Sibling Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SIBE)



BlueFire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR) ended lower -6.24% and complete the day at $0.750. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 343,882. After opening at $0.80, the stock hit as high as $0.80. However, it traded between $0.32 and $0.86 over the last twelve months.



Blue Fire Equipment Corp. designs and manufactures proprietary drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases various sizes of polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston



Has BLFR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.79, a +0.96% increase. Around 79,065 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 178,869 shares. The company is now valued at around $71.56 billion.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers. The core markets for insurance operations are Germany, France, Italy and the United States



For How Long AZSEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) moved -2.07 percent lower at $26.13 and traded between $26.02 and $26.21 after opening the day at $26.04. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.36%, which stands at 6.89% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15.9%.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



Why Should Investors Buy FANUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sibling Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SIBE) shares rose, gaining +0.50 percent to close at $0.200. The stock is down around -75% this year and 7900% for the last 12 months. Around 1.18 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 304,579 million shares.



Sibling Group Holdings Inc., formerly Sibling Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc., is a development-stage company. During the year ended December 31, 2008, the Company was not engaged in any business operations.



Why Should Investors Buy SIBE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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