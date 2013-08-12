Penny Movers to Watch - CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:PWEI), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY), Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG), PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:PWEI), Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY)



CHINA CONSTRUCTION B (OTCMKTS:CICHY) gain 0.62% to closed at the price of $14.58 after opening at $14.38. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 44,824.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 68,820.00 shares. China Construction Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and personal banking, and treasury services. Its Corporate Banking segment offers various financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.



For How Long CICHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 649,396.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 88,506.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.19 for the day and its closing price was $0.300 after gain +81.82%. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (Deep Well) is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s primary interest is the exploration for and production of oil in the Peace River oil sands area located in North Central Alberta, Canada.



Will DWOG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PacWest Equities Inc (OTCMKTS:PWEI) traded with volume of 5.80M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 547,598.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.04 and closed at $0.0200 by scoring -33.33%. PacWest Equities Inc., specializes in working with underperforming companies and bringing together the resources needed for them to attain financial stability and growth. The Company’s focus is on companies showing a positive upside while struggling to bring new technologies and products to market.



Why Should Investors Buy PWEI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:HUWHY) stock traded with total volume of 153,230.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 29,522.00 shares. HUWHY started its trading session with the price of $23.57 and closed at $23.75 after decline -0.25%. Hutchison Whampoa Limited is an investment holding company. Its operations consist of six core businesses: ports and related services, property and hotels, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications. It is a container terminal operator, holding interests in approximately 50 ports in 26 countries.



Will HUWHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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