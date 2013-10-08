Penny Movers to Watch - COREwafer Industries Inc(OTCMKTS:WAFR), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: COREwafer Industries Inc(OTCMKTS:WAFR), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY).



COREwafer Industries Inc(OTCMKTS:WAFR) ended higher +33.72% and complete the day at $0.0115. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 15.80 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.05 over the last twelve months.



COREwafer Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary solutions for testing and data mining of hard drives, memory, magnetics, and other advanced semiconductor and nanotechnology devices.



For How Long WAFR will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE) closed yesterday at $0.500, a +3.95% increase. Around 2.09 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 953,939 shares. The company is now valued at around $34.81 million.



Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing and manufacturing over the counter (OTC) drug products, and cosmetic and beauty products on behalf of third parties in the United States and internationally.



For How Long BZNE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) moved -1.90 percent lower at $0.103 and traded between $0.10 and $0.11 after opening the day at $0.11. Its performance over the last five days remained 10.75%, which stands at 31.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6337.5%.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Why Should Investors Buy NTEK After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY) shares fall, losing -2.34 percent to close at $15.46. The stock is up around 24.08% this year and 30.8% for the last 12 months. Around 122,195 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 41,303 shares.



Marks and Spencer Group plc engages in the retail sale of food, homeware, and clothing products. It offers clothing products, such as women?s, men?s, school, and kids wear; lingerie, underwear, bras, and nightwear products; shoes, sandals, slippers, flippers, accessories, bags, purses, jewelry, watches, sunglasses, socks, tights, and luggage, briefcases, and ties; and beauty products, such as bath, body, hair care, make up, men's aftershave, perfume, nails, skincare, and sun protection and tanning products, as well as men's and kids' toiletries, travel and beauty accessories, and gifts.



Will MAKSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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