Penny Movers to Watch - Eco Building Products Inc(OTCMKTS:ECOB), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYP)

Eco Building Products Inc(OTCMKTS:ECOB) ended lower -13.04% and complete the day at $0.0200. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 8.52 million. After opening at $0.02, the stock hit as high as $0.03.



ECO Building Products, Inc. (ECOB) is a manufacturer of wood products treated with an eco-friendly chemistry that protects against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungus, rot-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites with ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm and fire retardant coating). ECOB’s newest product, Eco Red Shield also serves as a fire inhibitor protecting lumber from fire, slowing ignition time and reducing the amount of smoke produced.



New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE) closed yesterday at $2.07, a +6.15% increase. Around 139,836 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 47,077 shares. The company is now valued at around $50.08 million.



New Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in renewable and alternative energy business. The Company conducts its operations through two wholly owned subsidiaries



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) moved -0.51 percent lower at $7.79 and traded between $7.73 and $7.79 after opening the day at $7.76. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.02%, which stands at 14.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -19.94%.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation. It’s activities comprise exploration and production of gas, transportation of gas, sale of gas domestically and abroad



Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYP) shares fall, losing -7.41 percent to close at $0.125. The stock is down around -69.51% this year and -86.11% for the last 12 months. Around 1.88 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 882,478 shares.



Blue Calypso Inc. delivers a patented mobile social marketing and advertising platform that enables brands to leverage customer relationships to encourage brand loyalty and increase spending. The Company collaborates with its customers to develop the framework for making their brand contagious through use of word-of-mouth, social media communities



