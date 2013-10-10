Penny Movers to Watch - GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS(OTCMKTS:GSFVF), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS(OTCMKTS:GSFVF), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC), RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXII).



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS(OTCMKTS:GSFVF) ended lower -6.52% and complete the day at $1.29. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 413,229. After opening at $1.39, the stock hit as high as $1.41. However, it traded between $1.23 and $2.86 over the last twelve months.



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company, provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States.



Has GSFVF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) closed yesterday at $2.02, a +2.54% increase. Around 198,138 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 235,785 shares. The company is now valued at around $105.39 million.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



For How Long LBMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company(OTCBB:LJPC) moved +1.62 percent higher at $0.188 and traded between $0.19 and $0.21 after opening the day at $0.19. Its performance over the last five days remained 97.89%, which stands at 97.89% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 191.47%.



La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for chronic organ failure and cancer. The company?s products include GCS-100, a Phase-1/2 clinical trial drug used for the treatment of chronic kidney disease



For How Long LJPC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp(OTCMKTS:RXII) shares fall, losing -12.98 percent to close at $2.95. The stock is up around 3833.33% this year and 2533.93% for the last 12 months. Around 129,817 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 34,416 shares.



RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies based on its RNAi platform. It provides RXI-109, a self-delivering RNAi compound (sd-rxRNA) for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries, as well as reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin



Will RXII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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