Penny Movers to Watch - Glencore International PLC, St. Helier(OTCMKTS:GLNCY), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), Harmonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:ASUV), AccelPath Inc(OTCMKTS:ACLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Glencore International PLC, St. Helier(OTCMKTS:GLNCY), Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST), Harmonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:ASUV), AccelPath Inc(OTCMKTS:ACLP).



Glencore International PLC, St. Helier(OTCMKTS:GLNCY) ended lower -1.37% and complete the day at $9.36. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 27,307. After opening at $9.46, the stock hit as high as $9.53. However, it traded between $7.59 and $12.83 over the last twelve months.



Glencore Xstrata plc engages in the production, sourcing, processing, refining, transporting, storage, financing, and supply of commodities worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products.



Has GLNCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fuelstream Inc(OTCMKTS:FLST) closed yesterday at $0.151, a +0.67% increase. Around 209,107 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 964,592 shares. The company is now valued at around $2.97 million.



FuelStream, Inc. operates as a fuel transportation and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company acts as an in-wing and on-location supplier and distributor of aviation fuel to corporate, commercial, military, and privately-owned aircraft.



For How Long FLST Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Harmonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:ASUV) moved -14.29 percent lower at $0.0300 and traded between $0.03 and $0.04 after opening the day at $0.04. Its performance over the last five days remained -28.91%, which stands at -44.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -97%.



Harmonic Energy, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the provision of solution for the disposition and recycling of scrap tires through tire re-manufacturing and carbonization of scrap tire components



Why Should Investors Buy ASUV After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AccelPath Inc(OTCMKTS:ACLP) shares rose, gaining +44.44 percent to close at $0.0013. The stock is down around -56.67% this year and -86.17% for the last 12 months. Around 9.98 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 6.07 million shares.



AccelPath, Inc. provides medical diagnostic and government contracting services in the United States. It engages in the design, research and development, integration, sale, and support of three-dimensional (3D) imaging devices and systems for diagnosis of diseases and other pathologic conditions in the healthcare industries; and intelligent surveillance devices and systems, and 3D facial recognition in the security industries.



Why Should Investors Buy ACLP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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