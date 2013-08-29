Penny Movers to Watch - Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), VillageEDOCS Inc.(OTCMKTS:VEDO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), VillageEDOCS Inc.(OTCMKTS:VEDO).



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) ended higher +0.91% and complete the day at $2.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 123,263. After opening at $2.18, the stock hit as high as $2.23. However, it traded between $0.65 and $2.85 over the last twelve months.



ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



For How Long IWSY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOULD) closed yesterday at $0.440, a +2.33% increase. Around 368,891 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 635,343shares. The company is now valued at around $6.76 million.



Soul and Vibe Interactive, Inc. is a video and computer games company. The Company develops, publishes and digitally distributes interactive entertainment for video game consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



For How Long SOULD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved -0.41 percent lower at $21.95 and traded between $21.77 and $22.11 after opening the day at $21.89. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.88%, which stands at -1.17% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 20.47%.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



VillageEDOCS Inc.(OTCMKTS:VEDO) shares rose, gaining +162.50 percent to close at $0.0084. The stock is up around 500% this year and 180% for the last 12 months. Around 3.96 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 658,739 shares.



VillageEDOCS, Inc. is a global outsource provider of business process solutions, which simplifies, facilitates and improves business processes. The clients uses the Software as a Service (SaaS) hosted services and customer premise solutions for a range of communications and business processes, including just-in-time manufacturing, receivables, invoice delivery



Why Should Investors Buy VEDO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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