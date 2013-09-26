Penny Movers to Watch - INTL DISPLAY ADVERTI(OTCMKTS:IDAD), PETRON ENERGY II(OTCMKTS:PEII), JNS HOLDINGS CORP(OTCMKTS:JNSH), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INTL DISPLAY ADVERTI(OTCMKTS:IDAD), PETRON ENERGY II(OTCMKTS:PEII), JNS HOLDINGS CORP(OTCMKTS:JNSH), Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY).



INTL DISPLAY ADVERTI(OTCMKTS:IDAD) ended lower -35.12% and complete the day at $0.155. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.62 million. After opening at $0.26, the stock hit as high as $0.27. However, it traded between $0.15 and $38.40 over the last twelve months.



International Display Advertising, Inc. creates sustainable and renewable resource forests. It focuses on the development of Global Forestry Plan to create various plantations targeted at the rehabilitation of deforested lands and afforestation of previously barren land.



Has IDAD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PETRON ENERGY II(OTCMKTS:PEII) closed yesterday at $0.0160, a -5.88% decrease. Around 5.99 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.63 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.33 million.



Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma. It also operates two gas gathering systems for the transportation of natural gas, which are located in Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, and Mayes counties of Oklahoma.



Has PEII Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



JNS HOLDINGS CORP(OTCMKTS:JNSH) moved +32.00 percent higher at $0.0132 and traded between $0.01 and $0.02 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 32%, which stands at 6.45% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1.54%.



JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical contractor in the United States. The company specializes in temperature control installations and various specialty electrical works throughout the greater Chicago area. It provides design and installation services



For How Long JNSH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares fall, losing -2.34 percent to close at $1.25. The stock is down around -93.42% this year and -7.41% for the last 12 months. Around 281,898 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 848,796 shares.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses



Will AFFY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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