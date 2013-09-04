Penny Movers to Watch: JBI Inc (OTCMKTS: JBII), Osage Exploration and Development (OTCMKTS: OEDV), Australia and New Zealand Banking, Wal-Mart De Mexico S a B De C v (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JBI Inc (OTCMKTS: JBII) Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS: OEDV) Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY).



JBI Inc (OTCMKTS: JBII) increased 13.89 % and closed at $0.410 on a traded volume of 419.584 shares, in comparison to76.975 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -49.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $38.45 million and its total outstanding shares are 93.77 million.



Will JBII Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



JBI, Inc. engages in the production and sale of fuel products from mixed and unwashed waste plastics.



Osage Exploration and Development Inc (OTCMKTS: OEDV) soared 3.33% and closed at $1.55 on a traded volume of 148.281 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 88.922 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.48 and $1.62.



Will OEDV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Osage Exploration and Development, Inc., an independent energy company, engages primarily in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in Oklahoma, as well as in Colombia.



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) jumped 3.44 % and closed at $27.06. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.7%. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.23 and $33.11 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.15. Its introductory price for the day was $27.03, with the overall traded volume of 34.190 shares.



Will ANZBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (ADR) (OTCMKTS: WMMVY) after opening its trade at the price of $24.30, jumped 0.12% to close at $24.08 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 35.135 shares, in comparison to 50.713 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $23.43 and $33.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $24.42.



Will WMMVY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



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