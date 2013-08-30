Penny Movers to Watch: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS: EVSV), Swiss Re AG - ADR (OTCMKTS: SSREY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS: EVSV), Swiss Re AG – ADR (OTCMKTS: SSREY).



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KMTUY) decreased -0.89% and closed at $22.31 on a traded volume of 25.645 shares, in comparison to 86.830 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-11.75%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $21.26billion and its total outstanding shares are 953.15million.



Will KMTUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various industrial-use products and services under the Komatsu brand worldwide.



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) plunged -0.81% and closed at $31.99 on a traded volume of 26.935 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 93.185 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.89 and $32.13.



Will BNPQY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS: EVSV) dropped -12.50% and closed at $0.0007. So far in three months, the stock is down -72%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0006 and $0.07 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0011. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0009, with the overall traded volume of 35.46 million shares.



Will EVSV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Transfer Technology International Corp., through its subsidiary, Xterminate, Inc., offers Xt2000 Orange Oil for termite eradication.



Swiss Re AG – ADR (OTCMKTS: SSREY) after opening its shares at the price of $78.00, dropped -1.98% to close at $77.65 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 39.388 shares, in comparison to 4.504 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $61.80 and $86.32 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $78.43.



Will SSREY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



wiss Re Ltd. provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and insurance-based forms of risk transfer for insurance companies, mid-sized and multinational corporations, and public sector bodies worldwide.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/