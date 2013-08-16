Penny Movers to Watch - Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc.(OTCBB:CTLE), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc.(OTCBB:CTLE), North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG)



Komatsu Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KMTUY) ended lower -1.23% and complete the day at $23.12. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 37,891. After opening at $23.25, the stock hit as high as $23.25. However, it traded between $18.73 and $29.63 over the last twelve months.

KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery.



Has KMTUY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc.(OTCBB:CTLE) closed yesterday at $0.0575, a +4.55% increase. Around 1.33 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 612,723 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.85 million.

Nano Labs Corp. focuses on the acquisition of coatings and laminates made from nanotechnology for its own use or licensing to others. The company was formerly known as Colorado Ceramic Tile, Inc. and changed its name to Nano Labs Corp. in April 2012.



For How Long CTLE Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



North Atlantic Drilling - US Listing(OTCMKTS:NATDF) moved +1.40 percent higher at $10.14 and traded between $9.98 and $10.20 after opening the day at $10.10. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.49%, which stands at 5.41% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -4.88%.

North Atlantic Drilling Ltd (NADL) is a Bermuda-based company that is engaged in harsh environment oil and gas drilling. The Company has a fleet of five harsh-environment units in operation, one newbuild in transit to its first assignment and one newbuild under construction. NADL's operating centers are located in Stavanger Bergen, Norway and Aberdeen, the United Kingdom



For How Long NATDF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG) shares fall, losing -2.33 percent to close at $2.10. The stock is up around 110% this year and 54.41% for the last 12 months. Around 91,171 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 84,754 shares.

Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online.



Will VPIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/