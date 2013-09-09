Penny Movers to Watch: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: LBSR), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGLC), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: LBSR), International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGLC), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN).



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS: LBSR) decreased -5.77% and closed at $0.0245 on a traded volume of 3.18million shares, in comparison to 2.61 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 105.88%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $19.57 million and its total outstanding shares are 798.89 million.



Will LBSR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and Alaska.



International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS: ISCO) soared 1.21% and closed at $0.167 on a traded volume of 595.931 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 457.658 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -30.42%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.16 and $0.17.



Will ISCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



International Stem Cell Corporation, a developmental stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic, biomedical, and cosmeceutical products in the United States and internationally.



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS: PGLC) jumped 2.51% and closed at $0.400. So far in three months, the stock is down -7.02%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.31 and $0.62 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.40. Its introductory price for the day was $0.39, with the overall traded volume of 584.476 shares.



Will PGLC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties primarily in Nevada.



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS: JAMN) after opening its trade at the price of $0.42 jumped 4.88% to close at $0.430 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 407.004 shares, in comparison to 389.704 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.08 and $0.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.43.



Will JAMN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Jammin Java Corp., doing business as Marley Coffee, engages in the roasting, marketing, and distribution of coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



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