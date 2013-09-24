Penny Movers to Watch - LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS).



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) ended lower -1.07% and complete the day at $63.76. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 623,800. After opening at $63.96, the stock hit as high as $64.05. However, it traded between $54.20 and $67.80 over the last twelve months.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America



Has LUKOY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) closed yesterday at $19.46, a -0.82% decrease. Around 62,855 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 93,174 shares. The company is now valued at around $9.43 billion.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012, the company had proved plus probable reserves of 4.6 billion barrels of synthetic crude oil.



Has COSWF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



National Australia Bank Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NABZY) moved -1.48 percent lower at $32.66 and traded between $32.66 and $33.15 after opening the day at $33.00. Its performance over the last five days remained 5.37%, which stands at 11.13% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 23.9%.



National Australia Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company?s deposit products include term deposits, transaction accounts, savings accounts, and investment accounts, as well as specialized accounts, such as farm management accounts and foreign currency accounts



Why Should Investors Buy NABZY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) shares fall, losing -31.08 percent to close at $0.0051. Around 16.16 million shares changed hands yesterday.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012.



Will SITS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/