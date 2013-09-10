Penny Movers to Watch: Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG).



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) increased 5.20% and closed at $28.73 on a traded volume of 17.856 shares, in comparison to 11.865 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 21.02%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $37.97 billion.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF) soared 1.80% and closed at $6.42 on a traded volume of 18.300 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 13.453 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.03%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $6.33 and $6.42.



Will PMGLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: UOVEY) jumped 2.79% and closed at $32.74. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.17%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.02 and $35.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$32.74 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $32.05 and the overall traded volume that day was 29.724 shares.



Will UOVEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Limited provides various banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment offers deposits, loans, investments, credit and debit cards, and insurance products for individuals and small enterprises.



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG) after opening its shares at the price of $1.12 jumped 1.79% to close the day at $1.14. The stock ended on a traded volume of 146.547 shares, in comparison to 325.562 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.25 and $1.67 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $1.17.



Will NAMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



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