Penny Movers to Watch - Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), Portlogic Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PGSY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX), SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH), Portlogic Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PGSY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY).



Octagon 88 Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:OCTX) ended higher +0.13% and complete the day at $7.74. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 67,679. After opening at $7.80, the stock hit as high as $7.84. However, it traded between $2.75 and $10.33 over the last twelve months.



Octagon 88 Resources, Inc., a natural resource exploration stage company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas assets in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Englberg, Switzerland.



For How Long OCTX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH) closed yesterday at $0.310, a +23.80% increase. Around 703,903 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 37,378 shares. The company is now valued at around $6.63 million.



Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of non-contact infrared thermometers. The company offers its products for children, pet dog, and professional markets. Sanomedics International Holdings markets its products under Sanomedics and ThermoPet brand names in North, Central, and South Americas



For How Long SIMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Portlogic Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PGSY) moved -52.31 percent lower at $0.0310 and traded between $0.03 and $0.07 after opening the day at $0.07. Its performance over the last five days remained -55.71%, which stands at -52.31% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -31.42%.



Portlogic Systems Inc., a development stage company, engages in developing and licensing portal software products and related services in the United States of America and Canada



Why Should Investors Buy PGSY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY) shares rose, gaining +1.25 percent to close at $73.72. The stock is down around -3.41% this year and -3.15% for the last 12 months. Around 59,123 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 49,725 shares.



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics. It offers cigarettes, cigars, fine cut tobacco, snus, tubes, filters, and rolling papers; and roll your own, make your own, and pipe tobaccos



Why Should Investors Buy ITYBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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