Penny Movers to Watch - OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT), SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY), IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT), SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY), OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF)



OGX PETROLEO E ADR (OTCMKTS:OGXPY) opened its shares at the price of $0.25 for the day. Its closing price was $0.275 after gaining +12.70% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 989,474.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 565,516.00 shares. The beta of stands at -1.39. OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A. engages in the exploration, production, and trading of oil and natural gas in Brazil and internationally. Its portfolio comprises 32 exploratory blocks in Brazil and Colombia with an area of approximately 42,600 square kilometers.



Will OGXPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) percentage change decline -5.23% to close at $0.616 with the total traded volume of 331,302.00 shares, more than average volume of 286,878.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.45 - $0.75, while its day lowest price was $0.60 and it hit its day highest price at $0.68. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IntelGenx) is a drug delivery company focusing on the development of orally administered drug delivery products based on its oral drug delivery technologies. The Company is a provider of product development services for the pharmaceutical industry, including the branded and generic pharmaceutical markets.



Will IGXT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 79,787.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 522,233.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $10.52- $14.85, while its day lowest price was $11.52 and it hit its day highest price at $11.73. SBRCY total market capitalization is $ 62.82B shares. Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally. The company?s deposit products include fixed, settlement, and online deposits.



Can Investors Bet on SBRCY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



OSISKO MINING CORP (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) started its trading session with the price of $4.42 and closed at $4.65. DEMBF stocks traded with total volume of 38,450.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 55,978.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $4.42 -$4.70. Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas.



For How Long OSKFF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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