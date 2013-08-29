Penny Movers to Watch: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: BRND), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS: EVSV), ZENYATTA VENTURES (OTCMKTS: ZENYF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ), Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: BRND), Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS: EVSV), ZENYATTA VENTURES (OTCMKTS: ZENYF).



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) increased 0.25% and closed at $3.15 on a traded volume of 104.787 shares, in comparison to 80.584 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 274.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $96.73 million and its total outstanding shares are 30.73 million.



Will OSGIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a tanker company, primarily engages in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: BRND) plunged -15.62% and closed at $0.0027 on a traded volume of 13.79 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 22.57 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8%.



Will BRND Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Enviro-Serv Inc (OTCMKTS: EVSV) showed no change, closed at $0.0008. So far in three months, the stock is down -68%. It’s the overall traded volume of 64.23 million shares.



Can Investors Bet on EVSV after this News update? Find Out Here



Transfer Technology International Corp., through its subsidiary, Xterminate, Inc., offers Xt2000 Orange Oil for termite eradication.



ZENYATTA VENTURES (OTCMKTS: ZENYF) after opening its shares at the price of $3.56, dropped -5.30% to close at $3.31 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 74.084 shares, in comparison to 27.065 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.29 and $4.84 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.56.



Will ZENYF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zenyatta Ventures Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties primarily in northern Ontario, Canada. It principally explores for graphite, as well as nickel, copper, and platinum group metal deposits.



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