Penny Movers to Watch - PETROMINERALES LTD(OTCMKTS:PMGLF), ARCTIC GLACIER TR UT(OTCMKTS:AGUNF), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY),TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PETROMINERALES LTD(OTCMKTS:PMGLF), ARCTIC GLACIER TR UT(OTCMKTS:AGUNF), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY),TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY).



PETROMINERALES LTD(OTCMKTS:PMGLF) ended higher +0.66% and complete the day at $11.36 The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 518,784. After opening at $11.31, the stock hit as high as $11.40. However, it traded between $4.90 and $11.80 over the last twelve months.



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. It has exploration blocks covering approximately 1.6 million acres in Colombia, 8.2 million gross acres in Peru, and approximately 40,000 gross acres in Brazil.



For How Long PMGLF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



ARCTIC GLACIER TR UT(OTCMKTS:AGUNF) closed yesterday at $0.172, a -14.26% decrease. Around 1.68 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 120,310 shares. The company is now valued at around $70.41 million.



Arctic Glacier Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its subsidiary Arctic Glacier Inc., engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing packaged ice products in the United States and Canada.



Has AGUNF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) moved -9.52 percent lower at $0.0038 and traded between $0.0035 and $0.0041 after opening the day at $0.0039. Its performance over the last five days remained 46.15%, which stands at 245.45% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 533.33%.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use.



Why Should Investors Buy TDEY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TURKIYE GARANTI BANK(OTCMKTS:TKGBY) shares fall, losing -2.67 percent to close at $4.01. The stock is down around -22.88% this year and -6.96% for the last 12 months. Around 466,102 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 281,808 shares.



Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides retail, commercial, corporate, and small and medium size enterprises (SME) banking services. It offers current accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, term deposits, structured deposit accounts, and accumulating accounts, as well as mutual funds



Will TKGBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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