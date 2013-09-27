Penny Movers to Watch - Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK).



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) ended lower -13.91% and complete the day at $0.650. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 396,377. After opening at $0.76, the stock hit as high as $0.76. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.82 over the last twelve months.



Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa.



Has PLPL Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) closed yesterday at $0.120, a -6.25% decrease. Around 2.97 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.33 million shares. The company is now valued at around $48.41 million.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products



Has ELTP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved -1.17 percent lower at $15.20 and traded between $15.09 and $15.24 after opening the day at $15.24. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.47%, which stands at -2.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 13.52%.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge



For How Long DANOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) shares fall, losing -11.11 percent to close at $0.0008. The stock is up around 300% this year and 60% for the last 12 months. Around 145.09 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 17.85 million shares.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Will SEEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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