Penny Movers to Watch - PMC-Sierra Inc(NASDAQ:PMCS), Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR)(NASDAQ:SPIL), ARRIS GROUP DL-,01(NASDAQ:ARRS), BioTelemetry Inc(NASDAQ:BEAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PMC-Sierra Inc(NASDAQ:PMCS), Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR)(NASDAQ:SPIL), ARRIS GROUP DL-,01(NASDAQ:ARRS), BioTelemetry Inc(NASDAQ:BEAT).



PMC-Sierra Inc(NASDAQ:PMCS) ended higher +0.63% and complete the day at $6.40. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 10.7 million. After opening at $6.36, the stock hit as high as $3.46. However, it traded between $4.36 and $7.14 over the last twelve months.



PMC-Sierra, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and supports semiconductor solutions for communications network infrastructure in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its semiconductor devices enable networking equipment primarily in three markets: storage, optical, and mobile networks.



For How Long PMCS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Siliconware Precision Industries (ADR)(NASDAQ:SPIL) closed yesterday at $5.69, a -0.35% decrease. Around 1.06 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 477,155 shares. The company is now valued at around $3.55 billion.



Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. is principally engaged in the provision of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company operates its businesses through packaging services, which deals with ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuits (ICs), flip-chip BGA ICs and other IC products



Has SPIL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BioTelemetry Inc(NASDAQ:BEAT) moved +3.22 percent higher at $8.98 and traded between $8.65 and $9.32 after opening the day at $8.68. Its performance over the last five days remained 18.78%, which stands at 18.78% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 293.86%.



Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services to semiconductor suppliers worldwide. Its packaging and testing solutions comprise substrate packages and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic, mixed signal, and embedded memory devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices.



For How Long BEAT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ARRIS GROUP DL-,01(NASDAQ:ARRS) shares fall, losing -0.76 percent to close at $15.74. The stock is down around -4.49% this year and -4.49% for the last 12 months. Around 1.06 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.18 million shares.



Arris Enterprises, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies telephony, data, video, construction, rebuild, and maintenance equipment primarily for cable system operators in the broadband communications industry worldwide.



Will ARRS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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