Penny Movers to Watch - PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY).



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) ended lower -13.64% and complete the day at $0.0019. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 153.39 million. After opening at $0.0022, the stock hit as high as $0.0022. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.0015 over the last twelve months.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia



Has PTAH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:ALSMY) closed yesterday at $3.59, a -3.23% decrease. Around 1.95 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 308,665 shares. The company is now valued at around $11.44 billion.



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



Has ALSMY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF) moved -2.40 percent lower at $6.26 and traded between $6.25 and $6.48 after opening the day at $6.41. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.34%, which stands at -5.57% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -19.06%.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada.



Why Should Investors Buy EXETF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(O TCMKTS:OGZPY) shares fall, losing -0.89 percent to close at $7.87. The stock is down around -19.12% this year and -19.53% for the last 12 months. Around 418,957 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 848,742 shares.



Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation



Will OGZPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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