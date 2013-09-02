Penny Movers to Watch - SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH), U.S. MINE MAKERS INC(OTCMKTS:UMKR), CreditRiskMonitor.Com Inc(OTCMKTS:CRMZ), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG (OTCMKTS:SIMH), U.S. MINE MAKERS INC(OTCMKTS:UMKR), CreditRiskMonitor.Com Inc(OTCMKTS:CRMZ), PURE Bioscience(OTCMKTS:PURE)



SANOMEDICS INTL HLDG(OTCMKTS:SIMH) gained volume of 20,442.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 8,054.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.80 - $3.95 and the day range was $1.15 - $1.44.The stock opened the session at $1.44, and closed the session at $1.40. The stock showed a negative performance of -4.11% in previous trading session. Sanomedics International Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of non-contact infrared thermometers. The company offers its products for children, pet dog, and professional markets. Sanomedics International Holdings markets its products under Sanomedics and ThermoPet brand names in North, Central, and South Americas.



Has SIMH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, U.S. MINE MAKERS INC (OTCMKTS:UMKR) traded 558,477.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 68,489.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.01 - $2.00. The stock was a bull and advanced +77.48%, while its closing price stayed at $0.0394. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.10 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive -16.17%. U.S. Mine markets, Inc. engages in the acquisition and development of precious metal properties. It focuses on exploring rare earth elements, including neodymium, samarium, praseodymium, lanthium, dysprosium, and terbium.



For How Long UMKR will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



CreditRiskMonitor.Com Inc(OTCMKTS:CRMZ) volume of the stock was 21,852.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4,558.00 shares. The stock boosted +41.15% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $3.67. The stock traded 21,852.00 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4,558.00 shares. CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc., an Internet-based publisher of financial information, provides business-to-business Internet-based service for corporate credit professionals in the United States. The company publishes commercial credit reports covering public companies worldwide that offer analysis of financial statements.



Will CRMZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) gained volume of 57,680.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 132,144.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.22 - $2.99 and the day range was $0.78 - $0.84.The stock opened the session at $0.84, and closed the session at $0.820. Pure Bioscience, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bioscience products principally in the United States. The company primarily manufactures and sells silver dihydrogen citrate based disinfecting and sanitizing products.



Can Investors Bet on GOOG after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



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