Penny Movers to Watch: SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS: SBRCY), ORION DIVERSIFIED HO (OTCMKTS: OODH), OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS), Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS: SBRCY) ORION DIVERSIFIED HO (OTCMKTS: OODH) OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS) Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY).



SBERBANK RUSSIA (OTCMKTS: SBRCY) increased 0.84% and closed at $10.77 on a traded volume of 139.304 shares, in comparison to 323.747 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -12.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $57.64 billion.



Will SBRCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



ORION DIVERSIFIED HO (OTCMKTS: OODH) plunged -13.15% and closed at $10.77 on a traded volume of 139.304 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 323.747 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -13.15%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.70 and $10.86.



Will OODH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Inc (OTCMKTS: ONCS) jumped 4.31% and closed at $0.303. So far in three months, the stock is up 5.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.18 and $0.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.31. Its introductory price for the day was $0.29, with the overall traded volume of 618.365 shares.



Will ONCS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States.



Imageware Systems Inc (OTCMKTS: IWSY) after opening its trade at the price of $2.22, dropped -1.79% to close at $2.19 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 158.585 shares, in comparison to 401.894 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.65 and $2.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.23.



Will IWSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Image Ware Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets.



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