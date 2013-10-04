Penny Movers to Watch - TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS).



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) ended higher +0.15% and complete the day at $13.43. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 80,810. After opening at $13.40, the stock hit as high as $13.47. However, it traded between $10.10 and $14.72 over the last twelve months.



For How Long TOELY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.93, a -0.38% decrease. Around 69,505 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 247,367 shares. The company is now valued at around $72.19 billion.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.



Has AZSEY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) moved +0.25 percent higher at $63.61 and traded between $63.27 and $63.70 after opening the day at $63.54. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.09%, which stands at 10.63% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.76%.



NK Lukoil OAO (Neftyanaya Kompaniya LUKOIL OAO or NK LUKOIL OJSC) is a Russia-based integrated oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution.



For How Long LUKOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) shares fall, losing -2.58 percent to close at $1.89. The stock is up around 440% this year and 455.88% for the last 12 months. Around 206,385 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 263,124 shares.



diaDexus, Inc. (diaDexus) is a medical diagnostics company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of in vitro diagnostic products addressing unmet needs in cardiovascular disease. diaDexus’s product, the PLAC Test, helps identify individuals suffering a heart attack or stroke, the #1 and #3 causes of death, respectively in the United States.



Will DDXS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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